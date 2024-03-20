The restaurants were named on the publication’s list with 23 venues from across the UK.

Condé Nast Traveller's inaugural edition of The UK’s Top New Restaurant Awards winners are here and The Abbey Inn at Byland and Mýse were the only two in Yorkshire on the list.

The list is a culmination of the best restaurants from around the UK that opened in 2023, according to the publication.

Charlie Smith and Tommy Banks in front of the winning restaurants.

This was always going to be a difficult task as, according to Condé Nast Traveller, “over 250 restaurants opened in London alone in 2023 – the highest number of launches since 2019”.

Mýse (pronounced 'meez'), in Hovingham, only opened in the summer of 2023 but since then the restaurant has gone from strength to strength.

Situated in the main street of the village of Hovingham in a 19th-century inn, formerly the Malt Shovel, Mýse is owned by Chef and Sommelier team, Joshua and Victoria Overington.

At the Michelin Star Awards 2024, Mýse was awarded its first star.

Vicky Overington, with her husband Chef Joshua who has become the newest Yorkshire Michelin-starred chef at Myse restaurant.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Joshua and Victoria said: “We’re thrilled to be recognised by Condé Nast Traveller in their inaugural UK’s Top New Restaurant Awards 2024.

"It’s an honour to be in such excellent company with the other winners, and fantastic to see Yorkshire bring home two winners too - at a time when our industry is facing so many challenges, it’s encouraging to see such strength and quality in the new openings over the last year.

"We’re incredibly fortunate to be a part of this and thank Condé Nast Traveller for recognising us and hosting an amazing event.”

The restaurant boasts of serving “locally reared meat, sustainably and locally sourced seasonal produce and a passion for all things Yorkshire”.

The Abbey Inn is a nineteenth-century, historic inn transformed into a relaxed country pub with rooms, overlooking the historic ruins of Byland Abbey in North Yorkshire.

Chef Tommy Banks describes the restaurant as: “A proper, country pub serving up reimagined classics with our signature Oldstead style.”

The Abbey Inn was one of only several Yorkshire venues that were named in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list for 2024, making it to spot 38.

Both The Abbey Inn and Mýse were also the only two Yorkshire restaurants shortlisted for The Good Food Guide's Best New Restaurants 2024.

Condé Nast Traveller said: “Tommy Banks is to Yorkshire what Rick Stein is to Cornwall.”