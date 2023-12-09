On the pub web site, it is claimed that Admiral Rodney Brydges Rodney was something of a local hero.

This can surely only be because he was a celebrated seaman, and something of a national hero with two remarkable victories (over the fleets of the Spanish and the French) or because one of his men decided, on retiring from the Royal Navy, to open a pub, and to name it after his noble commander.

There’s certainly been a tavern on this site for some time, but the present building dates from the early post-war years, and is designed in the ‘roadhouse’ style of that period.

The older building was demolished to make way for the current one, but one of the front spaces has some rather beautiful old stone flags as a floor, and it could well be that it is a survivor from an earlier time.

The Admiral Rodney in Loxley, Sheffield

Sheffield’s Rodney is undoubtedly one of the best inns in these parts. The prints and painting on its walls aren’t so much décor as an art collection.

There really are some collectibles here. There are proper candles flickering in lovely glass containers on the windowsills, and the plants aren’t faux, but very real, and well-tended.

The furnishings are reminiscent of an old-fashioned country club, with deeply comfortable chairs, tables to suit every size of group, and a live fire. Ask the staff if you require another log to be thrown on the flames.

There’s a central bar, and then rooms lead one off another, breaking up the larger areas into nooks, crannies and bigger compartments.

To the front, there’s a fine and wide terrace, which looks down and over the Loxley Valley and the river in its depths.

The beers (and there’s a good selection of hand-pulled) include local favourites like Landlord and Moonshine, there are community fund-raising events, supporting great causes such as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

It’s warm, its cosy, it’s embracing, and it is superbly run. Oh, and there are bus stops just across from the ample car park.

It is more than ship-shape, and gives all its visitors a comfortable berth. The Admiral would have more than approved.