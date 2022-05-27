The best fish and chip shops in Yorkshire according to the people who live there

We shared that question on the Yorkshire Post Facebook page and our audience responded with their recommendations.

This is what they had to say...

The Wetherby Whaler got a few mentions across its sites.

We asked our readers where serves up the best fish and chips in Yorkshire to mark National Fish and Chip day.

The original shop is in Market Place, Wetherby - but it has other sites in Guiseley, Wakefield, York, Outwood, Tadcaster and Pudsey.

Tony's Fish & Chips, Mosborough

Beth Ward said "Tony's Fish & Chips - Official in Mosborough. Can’t beat them hands down.

"I come from Dubai for some."

The Wetherby Whaler was recommended by quite a few people.

The Pride of Brid in Bridlington was described as delicious by Ursula Tilling/

Denise Kelsey Cowe recommended the Magpie Cafe in Whitby.

Sarah Warren Holland suggested the George-a-Green Fisheries in Wakefield.

The 149 Fish & Chip shops were recommended by Tim Arundell.

And so was the Magpie Cafe in Whitby.

It has sites in Barnard Castle, Bridlinton and Catterick Garrison.

Mark Cow recommended the Deep Blue (Wetwang) in Wetwang, Driffield.

Val Sugarman and Sue Shephard both sang the praises of Jack's in Bridlington.

Rols Can said: "Baildon Fisheries top notch every time, all cooked fresh to order."

McKinleys Fisheries in Chapel Lane, Queensbury, was described as the "best ever!" by Sue Mackrill

Both Ange Brown and Simon Whaley said John's Fish and Chips, Castleford.

Lesley Robb said: "The Fisherman in Settle. Amazing fish and chips."

Busy Bees at Bridlington was recommended by Margaret Jowett and Alison Grayston.

The popular Murgatroyds at Yeadon, Leeds, was recommended by Maureen Teale, Elizabeth Hood, Pat Trott and Rebecca Boocock-wilson.

Brian Foster said Shelley's in Stocksbridge, Sheffield.

Jayne Grayson said the FryMaster Fish & Chip Restaurant in Attercliffe Road, Sheffield is the "best chippy ever".

Bizzie Lizzie's inSkipton was given a big thumbs up by Jan Younger, while Blakeley's at Brighouse was praised by Tanya Andrews.

Cross Roads Fisheries, in Haworth Road, Keighley, was named as the best by Julie Boyle.

Pat King said Maypole Fisheries at Otley is very "yummy".

And finally, Pat Mcquade recommended Fry Days inStainforth, Doncaster.