The Blue Bell, York: The perfect pub to find shelter from a rainy day in York
I will admit to a few favourites dotted about the place, so there's always one to hand.
On this grim day, we dove into the Blue Bell on Fossgate. It was rammed in both tiny rooms and the corridor, but it was no surprise given this is York's smallest pub.
There was only standing room for two (just) behind the back bar door, which made for interesting contortions whenever it opened. But did we care? No, because we love this place.
The Blue Bell never changes; even the decorating was last done in 1903, the same year the house rules were brought in - except the mobile stuff, of course. There's no swearing, groups, under-18s, mobile phone noise, or food save for the York Pie Co. pork pies.
There are no TVs, games machines or music. But what the Blue Bell does have is a fabulous atmosphere. With the noise of conversation, laughter, and some interesting wisecracks and banter flying around, who needs the other stuff?
But of course, this is a pub and would not be as popular despite its Edwardian splendour, were the beers no good.
There are 5 permanent cask ales, starting with their exclusive House IPA Brass Castle Blue Bell House IPA, the lauded Timothy Taylor's Landlord, Bradfield Farmers Blond, which they warn is very moreish, Wold Top Bitter, and Rudgate Ruby Mild.
Guest ales change regularly, and there are many bottled beers, including several low and zero-alcohol beers. If ale's not your thing, there's a wine list, spirits, and all the usual soft drinks.
People come and go often while we are perched by the door, and as fast as they go, it fills up.
With little room to move and shared tables, I imagine strangers quickly become friends here, which is also why we love this pub.
The Blue Bell, 53 Fossgate, York YO1 9TF
Tel: 01904 654904
Open every day 12 – 11 pm
Welcome 5/5
Atmosphere 5/5
Drinks choice 5/5
Prices 5/5
