There’s a very sharp L-shaped bend in the road as you progress through the village of Tickhill, and on it sits the Carpenter’s, with one of its sides having a spacious outdoor seating area, and another, the front of the pub, facing straight out on to the busy road.

To the rear, there’s a purpose-built comfortable conservatory, the latest addition to an inn which has stood, and prospered here for centuries.

We’re only a stone’s throw from the picturesque castle, and the lovely mill pond, and there are sepia pictures on the walls of these historic landmarks, as well as others of a time long gone. There’s one of a brewer’s dray making a delivery on the main street, and another, which shows an early high-sided motorcar which looks at it could seat at least eight people, and in comfortable luxury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside, everything has been opened up, but not to the detriment of the spaces or the abandonment of tradition, and thank heavens that no-one has sought the advice of a well-meaning interior designer. This establishment has been at the heart of village life for some time, and that’s the way it obviously wishes to continue.

The Carpenters Arms, Tickhill

Each little area has its own character, and it’s full of nooks and amiable crannies. One is a library, with books and games (with an open fire), and another has large and embracing bucket seats.

Lots of retained features hark back to decades past – there’s plenty of original stained glass (one is emblazoned with the words ‘Smoke Room’, an indication how times have changed), and there are even jolly and very well-preserved little lanterns suspended over the customer side of the main bar.

That’s where you’ll find some excellent ales on offer – the other day it was Wainwright’s, and Black Sheep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The locals are friendly -and there were quite a few in the other early afternoon, amiably chatting away. Here we’ve found what a good local should be – the welcome is warm, the ambience just right.

Let’s hope that it stays that way.

The Carpenter’s Arms, West Gate, Tickhill, Doncaster DN11 9NE. Tel 01302 742839

Welcome5/5

Atmosphere5/5

Drinks choice5/5