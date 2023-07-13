The Craven Heifer in Skipton is owned by the Tarn Moor Estate, a grant-giving charitable trust that administers farms and woodland that historically belonged to the town council.

They had leased the Craven Heifer, a former farmhouse-turned-gastropub on estate land, to the Whitcut Consultancy since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the tenants have not given up the lease, winding-up procedures against the company were brought in June. The trustees of the Tarn Moor Estate had been dealing with the business’s liquidators through their solicitors and will meet soon to decide their next steps.

The Craven Heifer, Skipton

Whitcut representatives confirmed that the pub would be closing on July 16. In March, the company’s sister venue in Skipton, the Krafty Kitchen, also shut suddenly. The restaurant is planned to re-open as a steakhouse.