I’ve walked into pubs via revolving doors, sliding doors, saloon doors, even no doors at all, but never automatic doors. Well, all that’s changed with my first visit to the Crooked Tap in Driffield.

The Crooked Tap, you see, used to be the Driffield branch of NatWest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not the first time a former high street bank building has been utilised as a pub, but the only one I’ve found that opens its doors as you walk toward them.

The Crooked Tap in Driffield

Once in, the pub is still fairly bank-like. One big, high-ceilinged room with another smaller room off to one side.

The walls are made of wood-panelling, which lends the place a classy and upmarket air. Rather than a counter, though, there is now a bar, featuring the entire range of beers from the Crooked Brewery of Leeds.

This is the second Crooked Tap, the first being about 30 miles west in Acomb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the brewery continues to grow eastward at the same rate, I estimate that its next cellar door will be somewhere in the sea off Scarborough.

As well as the Crooked range, the pub offers around a dozen guest ales and ciders (though it could do with more) and there is a big fridge full of cans of various UK and continental beers.

These, alongside local gins, spirits, wines and soft drinks, means there is certainly no shortage of choice.

Food-wise, there are regular pop-ups and kitchen takeovers and offerings of cheese and meat boards and various nacho affairs available as standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crooked Tap would appear to be aiming to become something of a local community hub, with fashion shows, open mic nights, folk festivals, seasonal quiz nights and more in the diary. There is also a small lending library and board games available.

The pub has now been open around 18 months and is proving popular with locals. Except those, of course, who go in asking for an extension on their overdraft.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 4/5

26 Market Place, Driffield.