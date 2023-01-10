A popular pub in a Yorkshire city has reopened and the new manager hopes the venue will be come a ‘real community hub’.

The Cross Scythes in Derbyshire Lane, Meersbrook, Sheffield, shut in July and was previously run by the Peak District-based Thornbridge Brewery, which has several venues across the city.

It has now re-opened under the Star Pubs & Bars banner and new manager Josh Barnsley, aged 31, says he has high hopes the venue will become a ‘real community hub’.

He said he is keen to get the community involved to use the space they have, and also wanted to invite the local MP and councillors to see what the venue can do to help the community.

The Cross Scythes on Derbyshire Lane which has been taken over by Joshua barnsley

There are plans to host live music including folk nights and the popular Sunday night quiz has returned at 7pm with free chip butties at half-time.

Josh added: “We have a really nice snack menu that since its launch earlier in December has gone down a treat. We are supporting Sheffield businesses, such as Waterall’s Butchers (who are) supplying us with their fantastic pork pies, which go down great with our Henderson Relish Ketchup.

"Obviously the previous tenant was popular. We are showcasing Bradfield Brewery's ales at the moment (and) Guinness has proven really popular.”

The venue is popular and has more than 370 reviews from customers on Google and enjoys an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five.

