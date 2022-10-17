The Crown and Anchor at Kilnsea has the best views but could work on the welcome

The Crown & Anchor Easington Rd, Kilnsea, Hull

The nearest shop and petrol station is two-and-a-half miles away in Easington while the nearest place with anything resembling a shopping centre is the village of Patrington, 20 minutes away. And the Crown and Anchor, at the mouth of the Humber, is probably the lowest pub in Yorkshire at 3m above sea level.

Most people, I’d wager, discover it after they’ve been marching round nearby Spurn Point. Tired of leg, sweaty of brow and dry of throat, they would undoubtedly not only consider it the first pub in Yorkshire but also the only option for refreshment for many miles around. The pub is nothing special. The décor is a bit tired, the drink selection nothing special and basic pub food, but its location is perfect for twitchers, cyclists, walkers or anyone else taking in the unique majesty of Spurn. Shame then that every time I have visited the attitude to walk-ups is, frankly, baffling and pretty unwelcoming

Several times, I’ve stopped by to feed and water me and my kids only to be told that food isn’t being served (when people are clearly eating all around me) or that they’re expecting a huge booking so they have to keep tables free. There always seems to be a reason why you can’t eat there.

The table plan is guarded like the crown jewels and there are nervous mutterings amongst the staff whenever I’ve walked in and had the temerity to ask to sample their wares. Maybe it’s my face?

Still, I persist. Partly because I’m determined to visit the pub just once without it happening but mainly because of the amazing view. Out front of the Crown & Anchor is available the very best panoramic view of Spurn, the Humber Estuary and all life thereon. Passing ships, swooping birds and spectacular sunsets can all be enjoyed with a pint. If you want food, though, best book.