Officially, it is known as the Falco Lounge, there’s a spacious pub bar, two eating areas and a nice, comfy seating space near the huge picture windows.

The location is unsurpassed. It looks, across the inviting public space, and over to a new cinema complex.

To the right you’ll find Barnsley’s re-vamped, bustling, and highly regarded market halls, and to the left, it’s but a short stroll to the Civic Theatre, another cinema, and the transport interchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Added to all of that is the fact that the planners also placed it in the same building as the new library, which means that, during daytime hours, you can go and take out the book of your choice, walk through into the bar, and then read your publication as you enjoy a glass of wine, or whatever your tastes in refreshment may be.

The Falco Lounge in Barnsley

The bonuses keep on coming, because whoever styled the interior happened upon a fine collection of portraits, dating from (by the look of them) the ‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s.

The menu is wide-ranging, and very sensibly-priced, and there are special offers as well. The breakfast service starts as soon as the doors open – there are a dozen dishes to choose from in this section alone, and that’s pretty good going, by any standards.

Are there any issues here? Well, there’s no lift to the upper level, which is reached by a staircase, and in designing the place, someone also forgot to put in a dumb waiter, so it means that hot food has to be carried through the lower area, and then up the stairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the loos are all upstairs.That to one side, there’s a vast range of beverages and premium lagers and ciders (although the beer is limited to a Brixton Pale) as well as Martinis, shots and cocktails.

The Spanish house red is more than quaffable, and also sensibly priced. And, if you are fond of a milkshake, then here they are, a little reminder of one’s teenage years.

If you are alone, there’s plenty to watch as the world of Barnsley outside the windows slowly turns.

There’s a buzz here, a nice vibe, and the staff are charming – but I would not want to be the one who has to go up and down those stairs, maybe two hundred times a day carrying hot plates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falco Lounge. 3, The Glassworks, Barnsley. S70 1GW Tel: 01226 730972​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Welcome 5/5

Food 4/5

Drinks choice 3/5