Beautifully situated on the A171 near Cloughton between Whitby and Scarborough, The Falcon Inn is as picturesque and charming as its surroundings.

Run by Bryony Jackson, her husband Scott and brother and sister-in law Lauren and Carl Jackson, the Falcon has undergone an extensive refurbishment program under the direction of interior design consultants Rachel McLane Ltd.

The Jacksons are no stranger to the hospitality industry, they already own and run the popular Grainary at Harwood Dale.

The Falcon Inn has been designed to offer a perfect romantic getaway with a beautiful beer garden and patio positioned to overlook the glorious Yorkshire coast.

Alongside the bar and the newly decorated Field Room, which offers space for private dining and family celebrations for up to 50 people, the Falcon also offers accommodation, with four newly revamped bedrooms created in the former owners accommodation, and 13 glamping pods which will be ready for the summer season.

A further eight bedrooms are currently being renovated to provide additional room options for those who wish to spend the night.

Food, described by Bryony as ‘gastro-pub - really good pub grub’ is available seven nights a week, with lunch available on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Both the bar and accommodation have a contemporary but traditional feel.

The Falcon Inn is nestled near to the end of the Lyke Wake Walk, Falcon Flyer Challenge Walk, The Cleveland Way and the Coast to Coast route and offers a warm welcome to walkers, cyclists, families and dog owners..

