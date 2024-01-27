After a recent – all too infrequent – visit to Bradford’s Fighting Cock, though, I feel it’s high time you were all reminded what a proper pub should be like.

The pub dates from 1868, when it was opened as the Preston Hotel and finally found its current moniker and was reborn as a real ale house in the 1980s.

It’s a magnificent example of an old school back street pub where any of your nonsense can be left at the door.

The Fighting Cocks in Bradford

It features loads of different ales and ciders, bare wood floors, bench seats, roaring fires, beautifully recalcitrant regulars, little yappy dogs and bar staff with ample chutzpah to handle all of this without missing a step.

Possibly best of all us the grub. I may be misremembering, but the menu seems to have grown over the past few years. I recall huge doorstep sandwiches but little else. Now there not just the sandwiches but soup, chilli, casserole, shepherds pie, Yorkshire puds and – reason enough to stop what you’re doing and head down there right now – pie and peas.

Even better, for an extra quid, you can up it to double pie and peas. Two genuine West Yorkshire pork pies floating in a lake of peas served with mint sauce. I’m drooling while typing this.

Flat caps and whippets aren’t mandatory at the Fighting Cock but you may feel distinctly out of place should you turn up without them.

I took my kids and dad on a recent visit to Bradford. My dad kept saying how he hadn’t seen a pub like it in decades while the kids thought it was some sort of museum. I just filled my face with pie and peas and started looking at house prices in the immediate area.

If there is somewhere in my price bracket within 500 yards of the pub, I’m buying it.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5