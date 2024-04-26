Housed in a Grade II Listed building, it’s Ilkley’s oldest pub and also one of the town’s oldest buildings.

Having started out as a farmhouse way back in 1709, the building has been used as everything from a sweet shop to a shoemaker’s over the years.

The place oozes history – from the York stone flag floor and ancient-looking inglenook fireplace in the ‘bar room’, to the upstairs ‘sitting room’ with its vaulted ceiling.

The Flying Duck in Ilkley

The pub lies within the grounds of a former Roman fort and legend has it that the site of one of the rooms (dubbed the Officers’ Mess) was where the emperor Hadrian and his pals once chewed the fat, no doubt sinking a brace or two of ales along the way.

Formerly the Albert and Mallard, the Flying Duck is run by Wharfedale Brewery which rather handily is housed in a converted barn at the back of the pub. (They run brewery tours starting from £15).

With nine cask conditioned hand pulled real ales on at any one time beer aficionados are spoilt for choice. At least three of these come from its own brewery – when I popped in they had the Porter, IPA, Citra, Blonde and Best on.

There’s also a trio of craft keg beers that are regularly rotated, along with a decent selection of continental lagers and ciders on draught.

The wine selection includes some quality tipples from the brilliant Martinez Wines, just a few minutes’ walk away, and there are various food menus available, depending on what day, and time, you go. Failing that you might be tempted by the Yorkshire pork pie (£3.50).

There’s a quiz night every Tuesday and regular music nights supporting local talent, as well as a beer garden for when the warmer weather (finally) arrives. All of which helps make this a very pleasing little pub.

The Flying Duck, Church Street, Ilkley. LS29 9DR. Tel 01943 609 587. www.theflyingduck.co.uk

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 3/5

Drinks choice 5/5