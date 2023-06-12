All Sections
The Friendly in Ovenden: Popular Yorkshire pub closing after rent increases by 170%

A well-liked Yorkshire pub is closing after the landlord said he is unable to afford a massive hike in the rent.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:46 BST

The Friendly, in Ovenden, near Halifax is closing its doors on July 3, with the current licensee saying he cannot afford a massive hike in the pub’s rent from £10,000 a year to £27,000.

Stuart Davis, who has had the pub since 2021 and also runs several other pubs in Leeds, said “We’re just so sorry that is has come to this. There’s just nothing we can do. I want to thank all the customers who have supported us.”

Admiral Taverns, who own The Friendly, are advertising it as available for an annual rent of £27,000.

The Friendly on Ovenden Road in HalifaxThe Friendly on Ovenden Road in Halifax
The Friendly on Ovenden Road in Halifax
