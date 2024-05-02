It certainly has the most imposing entrance – since the main building was once a bank. Over the years, it has also absorbed the structure next door, which was once a Masonic temple – that’s given away by the ritualistic designs on the exterior stonework.

What the bankers and the Masons would have thought of its present-day use is anyone’s guess, but you can almost hear the fluttering of astonished but long-departed raised eyebrows.

There’s a raised area to one end of the large central room, and this can be used for private parties, who wish to survey the scene slightly below them.

The Graduate in Sheffield

Down below, there’s a much-loved pool table, and there are also several sports screens on various walls.

To the right of the only bar, is another snug, popular with small groups and the like. The flooring is largely the original parquet, and a decent collection of contemporary, and often funky art work adorns the walls.

It's a very popular, and a lively, meeting place, but that doesn’t mean that its brash, or unwelcoming. It’s certainly a popular pub, with a widely ranging clientele.

The staff are on their toes, meals (there’s a concise but good menu) are served efficiently, and the whole ship seems to run very smoothly.

It isn’t a place where, after about 4pm, you go for a quiet conversation and a little light philosophical chit-chat, but it’s very much a convivial space. There’s a beer garden to one side.

There aren’t any real ales, sadly, but there’s a good pint of Jaipur, and also Neck Oil, and the range of lagers and beers is second to none, hereabouts.

The cocktails are much praised, and the wines are sensibly priced.

The Graduate knows its place, has developed its own niche, and is happily thriving. A few other pubs today could learn a lesson or three by paying a visit.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 5/5