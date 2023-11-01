A Yorkshire Dales pub is about to re-open following a long period of closure and a planning wrangle over its future use and contribution to the community.

The Green Tree at Patrick Brompton, a Lower Wensleydale village near Bedale, has been shut since 2019 and fears were growing over the building’s poor condition.

The Grade II-listed 18th-century building was the vicarage for nearby St Patrick’s Church before its conversion into an inn.

It was sold to UK Estates Ltd, who attracted controversy when they applied for planning permission to re-open The Green Tree as a ‘destination restaurant’ with guest accommodation.

The Green Tree, Patrick Brompton, following a major renovation and shortly before re-opening in November 2023

Although consent was granted by Richmondshire Council, it was agreed that the pub should retain its focus on serving the community as well as passing trade.

The operators, named as We The Green Tree Ltd, have been given a premises licence by North Yorkshire Council and will open 9am-12pm seven days a week, show outdoor films and host live music.

They have completed a major renovation of the building, and are now due to re-open this month. The management have shared images on social media of a ‘soft launch’ event that was held exclusively for residents of local villages.

Planning officers advised the developers to ensure that enough customer parking was provided to prevent visitors leaving vehicles on the main A684 road, and conditions were attached to the proposal.

The Green Tree in 2020, when it was in poor condition after closure