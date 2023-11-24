A Georgian village pub in a village between Leeds and Bradford is to re-open under new management, weeks after its sudden closure left customers baffled.

The Greyhound in Tong shut earlier this autumn after the last landlord departed, leaving the former estate village without a pub as the other local hostelry, The Six Acres, is temporarily closed for refurbishment.

Built in the early 1800s, The Greyhound was once part of the Tempest family of Tong Hall’s estate. Their holdings were sold off in the 1940s. It is famously associated with the village cricket club, who play on one of Yorkshire’s oldest grounds.

Last year, owners Greene King applied for permission from Bradford Council to install more outdoor seating and netting to protect drinkers from stray cricket balls.

The pub was in well-regarded family ownership from 2008 until it was offered for sale in 2020, but in recent years customers have complained that it has ‘gone downhill’ due to regular changes of licensee.