A Scarborough institution... the Harbour Bar sits proudly on the seafront.

The Harbour Bar: How a humble ice cream shop became a beloved Scarborough institution over the decades in 45 pictures

Scarborough’s The Harbour Bar is one of the Yorkshire Coast’s most popular and famous landmarks, known for its quality ice cream and distinctive yellow-and-white staff uniforms.

By George Buksmann
4 minutes ago

Since opening its doors in August 1945, the business has gone on to be known the world over with the essence of its retro and 1950s milk bar style remaining largely unchanged across the decades, cementing itself as a Scarborough institution.

The Scarborough News looks back at some of the staff, events and charitable efforts from the last 20 years that have made Harbour Bar so special.

1. Harbour Bar Memories

Ross Tyson pictured with Harbour Bar staff Helen Corbett and Hayley Botham and some of the wreaths that were to be laid on Remembrance Day in 2005.

Photo: Contributed

2. Harbour Bar Memories

Cop-a-Lot kids, who had been litter picking around the Old Town, stop off at the Harbour Bar for a free ice cream in 2002.

Photo: Contributed

3. Harbour Bar Memories

Harbour Bar was named 'Best Ice Cream Parlour' by BMW's Best Food Rides booklet in 2006. Bar girls Irina Davidkina and Hayley Botham pictured.

Photo: Contributed

4. Harbour Bar Memories

A visit by St Martin's School pupils in 2007.

Photo: Contributed

