The Harbour Bar: How a humble ice cream shop became a beloved Scarborough institution over the decades in 45 pictures
Scarborough’s The Harbour Bar is one of the Yorkshire Coast’s most popular and famous landmarks, known for its quality ice cream and distinctive yellow-and-white staff uniforms.
By George Buksmann
4 minutes ago
Since opening its doors in August 1945, the business has gone on to be known the world over with the essence of its retro and 1950s milk bar style remaining largely unchanged across the decades, cementing itself as a Scarborough institution.
The Scarborough News looks back at some of the staff, events and charitable efforts from the last 20 years that have made Harbour Bar so special.
