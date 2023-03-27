A popular Yorkshire village has reopened under new owners after closing earlier this year.

The Hinchliffe Arms, on Church Bank Lane in Cragg Vale, had been shut since January but reopened this weekend (Mar 25) under two new owners.

Business partners Keri Ivory-Connor and Leanne Halewood are both from the Calder Valley and have always talked about running a pub together. Both have worked in the hospitality industry for years, with Leanne even previously having worked at The Hinchliffe.

Keri, who lives in Hebden Bridge, and Leanne, who lives in Mytholmroyd, say they are keen to provide a warm welcome to both new and familiar faces.

“The Hinchliffe came up and was the right pub at the right time,” said Keri. "We know people round here and what they want. We want to keep it as a classic country pub with good pub food that is locally-sourced. We want people to know that when they come inside, there will be warm welcome for them.”

