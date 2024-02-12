The House of Langos, a family-owned enterprise originating from Budapest, Hungary, has found its permanent home in the city of York.

Adam Mack, the owner of The House of Langos, shared the journey of their medieval-inspired food venture and why York was the perfect choice for their establishment.

Specialising in Langos, a Hungarian street food delight described as the "lovechild of a pizza and a doughnut," The House of Langos has quickly become a favourite and found success over the last two years.

The House of Langos has found a permanent home in York following success at food festivals

Langos is a food of medieval origin, originally a so-called “siege food” for the times when all the bread was gone in the besieged city.

Its name “Langos” means “flamed” - as in “flamed bread” that has evolved.

Mr Mack told The Yorkshire Post the decision to choose York as their permanent location was its link to history.

"York and the surrounding area is an attractive choice for us mainly because of its long history and also the town’s medieval city centre," he said.

Erika Mack is described as the "heart and soul of the House of Langos in every way".

The House of Langos aims to connect the rich history of York with the medieval origins of their signature dish, creating a unique and flavorful experience for their customers.

The success story began at the York Food Festival in 2022, where The House of Langos made a significant impact.

The positive response from festival-goers continued in 2023, prompting the decision to establish a permanent spot.

However, finding an affordable location posed its challenges as Mr Mack said: "We did have some challenges, of course.

“Langos is the lovechild of a pizza and a doughnut”.

“Some were more funny than annoying actually, like people mistaking our langos for Yorkshire Pudding based on looks alone."

Despite the challenges, The House of Langos has triumphed, with their new permanent spot at B&Q in Clifton Moor.

The first week at their new location has exceeded expectations, with hundreds of customers flocking to savour their offerings.

Mr Mack expressed his gratitude for the positive reception, especially from guests in the surrounding North York area.

The heart and soul of The House of Langos, according to Mr Mack, is his mother's “ever-cheerful personality”.

He said: “She is absolutely fantastic, and even though her English is limited, she is chatting, and laughing with every guest while busy in our little blue trailer.

“She is definitely the heart and soul of the House of Langos in every way.”