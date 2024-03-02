All Sections
The Lord Darcy, Alwoodley: Something for everyone at 'unapologetically old school' pub

The Lord Darcy is a bit of an anachronism, and I mean that in the nicest possible way. It’s one of those pubs that used to be everywhere. You know – dart board, wood panelling, fruit machines and Sunday roasts. These days, though, they feel like a bit of an endangered species marooned amidst a rising tide of craft ale houses. But that doesn’t mean more traditional pubs like this one have had their day, far from it.
By Chris Bond
Published 29th Feb 2024, 14:15 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 11:52 GMT

For those among you that regularly drive between Leeds and Harrogate you’ll probably recognise The Lord Darcy, sitting as it does alongside the busy Harrogate Road in well-heeled Alwoodley, on the city’s northern fringes. In its dim and distant past it was a bit of a rough and ready boozer called The Jester before its reincarnation as a smart suburban pub. These days it’s owned by Greene King. Chain pubs often get a bad rap for serving boring beer, drab food and being, well, a bit soulless, but the Darcy doesn’t fit this description and on a chilly midweek afternoon there are plenty of punters in.

There’s an extensive drinks selection that includes big names like Moretti, Estrella and Madri, and a chalkboard with a list of beers available on cask and keg, including Saltaire Blonde, Leeds Pale and Kirkstall Brewery’s Three Swords. Wine and spirits drinkers are well catered for, too.

The Lord Darcy, AlwoodleyThe Lord Darcy, Alwoodley
I can’t vouch for the food but there’s plenty of choice with many of the usual suspects you’d expect to find on any classic pub menu, plus a dedicated non gluten menu.

There is, to use the well-worn cliché, something for everyone here – whether it’s families, dog walkers, sports fans, or those who just want somewhere pleasant to enjoy a drink with their pals. The Lord Darcy is unapologetically old-school – even the music’s from another era. But that tells me it’s a place comfortable in its own skin. Plus, anywhere that plays songs by John Lennon, Stevie Wonder and the Velvet Underground back to back gets a thumbs up from me.

The Lord Darcy, Alwoodley, Leeds. LS17 8EH. Tel: 0113 237 0100.

Welcome3/5

Atmosphere4/5

Drinks choice4/5

Prices4/5

