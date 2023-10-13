All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

The Magpie Cafe, Whitby: Yorkshire fish and chip shop named best in the country scoops another title at National Food Awards

A popular fish and chip shop on the Yorkshire coast which was previously named the best chippy in the country has scooped another award.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:53 BST

The Magpie Cafe, a favourite haunt and locals and visitors to Whitby, was named as the best seafood establishment in the North at the National Food Awards, which were held in Birmingham on October 9.

The cafe posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “We're pleased to say we retained our crown as Best Seafood Establishment North in this year's #TheFoodAwardsEngland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A big thank you to all our staff - and customers - who have made this happen.”

Most Popular
The Magpie Cafe, on Pier Road, WhitbyThe Magpie Cafe, on Pier Road, Whitby
The Magpie Cafe, on Pier Road, Whitby

Last year, National Geographic named the chippy the best in the country, saying it was 'hard to find fault' with its offerings.

Its review of the chippy said: "To be considered the best fish and chip shop in Whitby is no mean feat, given the sheer number of excellent options in the Yorkshire seaside town.

It's not the first time The Magpie has been given the thumbs up by world famous reviewers either. The late restaurant critic AA Gill declared it 'the best fish and chips in the world' in his final review in November 2016. He died a month later.

Less than a year later, the cafe was hit by two huge fires, but it has bounced back and continues to serve delicious food - much of which comes from Yorkshire's coast.

Related topics:YorkshireWhitbyNorthBirmingham