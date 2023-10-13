A popular fish and chip shop on the Yorkshire coast which was previously named the best chippy in the country has scooped another award.

The Magpie Cafe, a favourite haunt and locals and visitors to Whitby, was named as the best seafood establishment in the North at the National Food Awards, which were held in Birmingham on October 9.

The cafe posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “We're pleased to say we retained our crown as Best Seafood Establishment North in this year's #TheFoodAwardsEngland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A big thank you to all our staff - and customers - who have made this happen.”

The Magpie Cafe, on Pier Road, Whitby

Last year, National Geographic named the chippy the best in the country, saying it was 'hard to find fault' with its offerings.

Its review of the chippy said: "To be considered the best fish and chip shop in Whitby is no mean feat, given the sheer number of excellent options in the Yorkshire seaside town.

It's not the first time The Magpie has been given the thumbs up by world famous reviewers either. The late restaurant critic AA Gill declared it 'the best fish and chips in the world' in his final review in November 2016. He died a month later.