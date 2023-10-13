The Magpie Cafe, Whitby: Yorkshire fish and chip shop named best in the country scoops another title at National Food Awards
The Magpie Cafe, a favourite haunt and locals and visitors to Whitby, was named as the best seafood establishment in the North at the National Food Awards, which were held in Birmingham on October 9.
The cafe posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “We're pleased to say we retained our crown as Best Seafood Establishment North in this year's #TheFoodAwardsEngland.
“A big thank you to all our staff - and customers - who have made this happen.”
Last year, National Geographic named the chippy the best in the country, saying it was 'hard to find fault' with its offerings.
Its review of the chippy said: "To be considered the best fish and chip shop in Whitby is no mean feat, given the sheer number of excellent options in the Yorkshire seaside town.
It's not the first time The Magpie has been given the thumbs up by world famous reviewers either. The late restaurant critic AA Gill declared it 'the best fish and chips in the world' in his final review in November 2016. He died a month later.
Less than a year later, the cafe was hit by two huge fires, but it has bounced back and continues to serve delicious food - much of which comes from Yorkshire's coast.