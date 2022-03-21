There’s something so comforting about walking into a favourite pub after an extended absence and finding nothing has changed. That’s how I felt on a return visit to The Maltings on Tanner’s Moat in York.

This pub has been serving for a staggering 180 years, first as the Railway Tavern – given its proximity to the station – and The Lendal Bridge Inn, which it is neatly tucked behind.

You may be forgiven for thinking this is a Black Sheep pub, given the name is emblazoned outside, but it is not. Instead, the Maltings is a free house with three great Yorkshire beers always on, including the much-loved Black Sheep, Guzzler from the York Brewery and Yorkshire Sparkle pale ale from Treboom in Shipton.

The Maltings, York

The Maltings is a very grown-up pub and does not pander to anything other than serving an astonishing range of craft and cask ales. There’s a couple of dozen whiskies, likewise gin, scrumpy, cider, fruit wines, regular wine too, but don’t bother asking for a wine list.

I love the décor; the tiled floor is gorgeous. An astonishing array of vintage mirrors and old enamel signs add a touch of nostalgia, and everything else is traditional, dark and unspoiled.

They are setting up for folk music on the night we are in. There’s also live music on a Monday night. Hearty, straightforward and best described, and pub grub is served only at Noon until 2pm (4pm at weekends). Other than that, this is a straightforward, cracking pub. Prepare to be impressed.

The Maltings, Tanner’s Moat YO1 6HU York. Tel: 01904 655387. Open: 11 am-11 pm every day except Sunday when they close at 10.30 pm. Food lunchtime only, Noon- 2 pm, 4 pm on a weekend.

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5