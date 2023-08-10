The owners of a famous York pub which bans swearing and singing are selling up after 31 years at the helm.

Shaun and Maxine Collinge have put The Maltings, close to York Station, on the market for £1.5million. The couple ran it on behalf of the owner, Mrs Collinge’s mother.

The traditional freehouse has no television or music, and bars York’s infamous stag and hen parties, or groups in fancy dress, from entering. It caters for an old-school clientele and does not have a wine list.

The Collinges have enforced the rules ever since taking over The Maltings, which is 180 years old, in the early 1990s. The pub has had two previous names.

The Maltings

They have won numerous awards for their ale selection, but Mr Collinge told The Guardian that customer behaviour has deteriorated since the pandemic, and it has become more difficult to ensure the rules are followed.

Groups of rowdy racegoers travelling to York by train and trying to gain entry to pubs along the route to the Racecourse were also problematic, he said.