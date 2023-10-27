When we came across the Moors Inn recently, it was food we were after, though a drink would also be welcome.

The Moors Inn is up in the heart of the North York Moors, and on a sunshine-filled, crisp, autumnal day, a trip, maybe a walk, rounded off with some great pub food, sounded ideal.

We rang to book, and though they didn't laugh out loud, they told us you must book a week or two in advance for food on a weekend. That was enough for me to forget food and discover this hidden gem.

The Moors is in Appleton-le-Moors, between Lastingham and Sinnington and is a delight.

The Moors Inn in Appleton-le-Moors

The inn has been serving ales since the 17th century, and even from the outside, it looks inviting, and in the bar, it is like stepping back in time.

Mucky boots must be removed, states the sign on the door, and I envied those who had bagged seats around the open fire in the Yorkshire range to enjoy their drink.

The room is delightfully dark and broody, and I can only imagine how wonderful it might be on a winter's day. On a lighter note, there is a newly refurbished snug area, a smart dining room - you can also eat in the bar - and eight en suite rooms.

The small bar in the corner is handsomely stocked, and there are changing ales on the taps, including Yorkshire Quaver, Pennine Pacific, and Ossett Blond. There's a reasonable wine list and a great food menu.

Sadly, I didn't see (or eat) any food as we were outside serving times, but I will certainly return to check it out.

Instead, we sat quietly at the bar with a pint of Landlord, a ginger beer and a packet of crisps, enjoying the quiet atmosphere and understanding why this inn is so popular. I can't wait to come back.

The Moors Inn, Appleton Le Moors, York YO62 6TF, Tel: 01751 417435, [email protected]

Bar open: Sun - Thurs 12pm Till Late, Fri – Sat 12pm – Late

Food Times: Mon – Sun: Lunch 12pm – 2pm, Evening 6pm – 8pm.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 4/5