The landlady of a popular north Leeds pub has confirmed she is leaving her role after 15 years.

Nicola Moxham has run The Mustard Pot in Chapel Allerton, which is owned by brewery Marston’s, since 2008.

She announced her departure shortly after Marston’s advertised the tenancy as part of a new ‘pillar agreement’ for its managed pubs – a turnover-share contract which splits ‘risk and opportunities’ between both parties.

Mrs Moxham said: “It has been 15 years and what an incredible time it has been in the middle of the fabulous Chapel Allerton community.

The Mustard Pot, Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, Leeds.

"This pub means everything to me; the staff mener who was maid of honour at my wedding and customers who have become best friends, the people who we served as four-year-olds now working on the bar, the parties/weddings we have hosted, the Mustardstocks, the beer garden, the neighbours, the hundreds of thousands of Yorkshire puddings enjoyed, there are so many wonderful times had.

"It’s all coming to an end on 31 July. Every five years we usually get a rent review, but instead this time I have been kicked out as the landlord wants to run it themselves or replace me. I am gutted, I have put so much of me into this place, and still can’t believe it’s happening but here we are.

"Thankfully they will be keeping all of our wonderful team on. Last day with me as the landlady is 30 July, pop in to say hi/bye before then, I would love to see you.”

As part of the partnership, the new licensee will retain 85 per cent of food sales profits and 33 per cent of income from drinks sales. There are ‘incentive bonuses’ for good performance and access to a business development manager.

Built in 1750 as a gentleman’s residence and originally called Clough House, the building did not become a public house until the 1970s.