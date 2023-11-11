The Mustard Pot, Chapel Allerton: The reliable and comfortable pub set in an 18th century gentleman’s residence
Like-minded young professionals who perhaps couldn’t afford to live in nearby Roundhay, or wanted to leave their student lives behind them, moved here looking for a piece of leafy suburbia with just a hint of bohemia.
A raft of independent shops, bars and restaurants quickly opened up which led to Chapel Allerton (or Chapel A as some people annoyingly call it) being dubbed the Notting Hill of the North, which is stretching it to put it mildly (I’ve never seen Julia Roberts or Hugh Grant here).
These days the hype has thankfully dissipated and the area has more or less settled into its identity as a friendly local community that’s just about kept its independent streak.
Some of the bars and restaurants have come and gone but one of the pubs still going strong is The Mustard Pot, which has successfully carved out a niche as a neighbourhood pub that appeals to families, dog walkers and those who just like a decent place to go for a quiet drink with friends.
A former gentleman’s residence, this 18th century building oozes charm and has a child-friendly beer garden that’s very popular in the summer months.
From a beer point of view there’s a decent enough selection on tap – when I was there the other day they had Boondoggle, a tasty blonde ale from Ringwood Brewery and Brakspear’s Oxford Gold, alongside the likes of Guinness, Asahi and Peroni.
Cider drinkers are well catered for with the likes of Rosie’s Pig and Aspall and there’s a small, but reasonably priced wine list with all bottles under £30. There’s also a popular food menu that’s big on pub classics like fish pie and chicken supreme.
But what I like most about The Mustard Pot is it’s a reliable and comfortable place to enjoy a pint or two and sometimes that’s all you’re after.
Welcome 4/5
Atmosphere 5/5
Drinks choice 3/5
Prices 4/5
The Mustard Pot, 20 Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, LS7 3QY. Tel 0113 269 5699.www.themustardpot.uk