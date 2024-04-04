The centuries-old building is almost at the summit of one of Sheffield’s many hills, and it’s a favourite stopping-off place for walkers.

And for folk with dogs as well – and, believe me, there are a lot of folk with dogs of all shapes and sizes hereabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animals not only get their own bowls, but there’s an ever-open bag of treats on one of the bars.

The Old Red Lion at Grenoside

It’s known locally as “the top red” (it doesn’t want to be confused with another hostelry of the same name, not that far away), and it is a traditional British pub down to its very roots.

Stone-built, mostly flagged and well-worn floors, and some seats that were once, very probably, church pews.

As with a lot of pubs where the interiors were an arrangement of smaller and larger bars, the Lion has, at some point, been opened out – but here, sympathetically – and there are two main areas, each with a snug to one side, and both are ideal for smaller groups of people for a get-together. A single bar serves everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a very cheery and warm greeting from the young staff on a particularly chill day, and that – and a rather nice live fire in the corner - brightened everything up considerably. None of your off-handedness here, this was a genuine greeting.

There’s definitely nothing neglected or scruffy about the Top Red.

Someone has a keen sense of good service, and keeping customers happy. Unusually for these days, there’s a daily afternoon tea served from noon until five, the Sunday roasts are (apparently) legendary, and there’s even a breakfast for the weekend mornings.

The beers come from the reliable Theakston, Bradfield and Marston stables, so there’s more than a little choice, and they are beautifully poured. Quiz nights are Thursdays and Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside, there’s a large seating area, which has some great views down the road and over the valley, and, come Spring and Summer, this is going to be the place that everyone will want to sit.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 5/5