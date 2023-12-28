A Yorkshire restaurant owner who has been critical of the lack of government support for the hospitality sector since Covid has announced the closure of his business.

James Allcock opened The Pig and Whistle in Beverley in 2017, with the bistro specialising in small plates, charcuterie and cheeses. Mr Allcock was previously chef-patron of 1884 Dock Street Kitchen in Hull and had worked The Westwood in Beverley and at Michelin-starred gastropub The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton.

Writing on X on December 28, Mr Allcock said: “After a December with a record day, record week and record month, it is better to burn out than to fade away. That’s why I’ve come to the most gut-wrenching decision of my life, to unfortunately close. I’m just a person who’s done his best and can do no more, and for that I’m sorry.

"I have never been so battered in this business, with £40,000 of Covid debt still looming, an energy bill nearly four times that of its previous total and a staffing crisis which I’m happy to take responsibility for but which has become unmanageable, unsustainable and unworkable.

The Pig and Whistle, Beverley, opened in 2017

"I am closing The Pig and Whistle in its current form and I want to be very clear that long-term we will simply not re-open.”

Mr Allcock added that his deli, The Pig Pantry, would remain open for a short time to allow customers to spend gift vouchers, and that he also plans to hold a closing event at the site.

The Pig and Whistle had hosted sold-out tasting nights with Masterchef winners Matt Healy and Eddie Scott, the later a former marine pilot who lives in the area.

Mr Allcock has previously used X to call for more government relief on business rates, VAT and taxes which had left him operating with fine margins.

The bistro specialised in small plates, charcuterie and cheeses

In 2022 his energy bills went up by 700 per cent – from £2,928 a year to £22,516.34 – and he said much of his profits went towards servicing Covid debts.