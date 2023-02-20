The chef and owner of Beverley restaurant The Pig and Whistle has said a guest ‘screamed at’ him and was abusive in a row over a £10 no-show deposit.

The customer had booked for a party of five, but lost a fifth of the £50 deposit because one member of the group did not turn up for the table and The Pig and Whistle had not been informed in advance of the change. The bistro’s website makes it clear that diners will lose their deposit if they cancel with less than 72 hours’ notice.

James Allcock said: “If you click this and turn up a four without calling and still expect £50 off your bill, the issue is with you, not me. Ps: Thanks to the guest who took

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

my picture to put online, screaming at me, calling me a p****; ascertaining this without me getting a word in edgeways is remarkable.

Pig and Whistle, Beverley

"I don’t know any other business or industry in the world where you can book a seat and cancel it without charge or expecting money back. Try ringing Justin Bieber and asking for your money back when you can’t attend? If you don’t get that restaurants are the same you’re too far gone.”

Allcock previously worked at The Westwood in Beverley, 1884 Dock Street Kitchen in Hull and Michelin-starred The Pipe and Glass in South Dalton. He opened The Pig and Whistle in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad