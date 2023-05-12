The owner of a Yorkshire restaurant has called for a cut in VAT to save the hospitality industry as he faces a battle to stay open.

James Allcock, who runs The Pig and Whistle in Beverley, hit out at business rates, VAT and taxes which have left him operating at the finest of margins.

The chef, who opened the bistro in 2017, has published a long Twitter thread detailing issues affecting the hospitality sector, including high ingredient costs and debt incurred during lockdowns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Times are tough. But visit your local place this weekend. It might be the difference between them being open when you next need them on your birthday or anniversary.

The Pig and Whistle, Beverley

“Even if it’s just for a half a beer at the bar, a bowl of olives and a sherry. Call them up and ask if they mind you just having a starter early doors. I don’t know a place that wouldn’t love that. Ask them if you can pop in on your way home from the Indian as you’d love a chocolate mousse or liqueur coffee. I know at The Pig, that’s our favourite thing people do

“Go for Sunday lunch, they need your support. They’ve roasted the meats already. Ask them if they sell wines to go with a small discount, you’d be surprised at the offers available. We have a deli and shop for this reason. Use it.

“Use it all, use it ways you never thought you could, use it often and a little and often. Or we won’t be there. It’s that simple.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the background issues, he added: “Roughly 30p in £1 of a restaurant’s takings goes directly to the government across VAT, taxes and PAYE. This is before they then tax what profits that business makes.

“Six per cent of my annual turnover is servicing Covid debt. If you consider a hospitality business pre-Covid would dream of five per profit you can see the issue. Then you add a huge increase in energy bills, wages, and food inflation plus a massive reduction in volume.

“Someone rightly said today that businesses can deal with drops in trade and increases in costs. However what they can’t do is deal with this alongside repaying huge Covid debt, and then because of inflation also affecting the public, a huge reduction in customers.

“We pay 20 per cent VAT. A clear change for us to 10 per cent or thereabouts would save hospitality, it would solve the issues facing us instantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sad thing is the menu is the best we’ve ever done, the wine is beyond the best, drinks, service, vibe, crockery, terrace, every inch of the place is at its best. We need some guests. Come for tapas like in Spain; have a glass and still eat at home, that £7 could be the difference to us.