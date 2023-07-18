A top Yorkshire chef who was left jobless after a dispute over the lease of his last pub has announced he has taken over a new inn.

Richard Johns and his wife Lindsey will now run The Plough Inn at Wombleton, near York, and hope to re-open the 15th-century pub’s restaurant in September following a refurbishment.

Mr Johns said on Twitter: “Guess who's back? Pleased and excited to be taking over the reins at The Plough, Wombleton. Will be offering you a lovely, seasonal choice menu with wines and beers to boot. Expect to be open by mid-September. More details to follow. Looking forward to welcoming you back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grade II-listed freehouse has previously appeared in the Michelin Guide and is located just off the A170 between Thirsk and Scarborough.

Richard and Lindsey Johns

The Johnses left The Hovingham Inn in the estate village of Hovingham, near York, in ‘difficult circumstances’ in February 2022, having taken on the tenancy in 2019.

They opted not to renew their lease due to ‘unviable issues’ and hinted at a dispute with their landlord.

The couple have been in the restaurant trade since 2004 and have achieved numerous listings in top food guides, including Michelin, Harden's, Good Food and Estrella Damm Best Gastropubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad