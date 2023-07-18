All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

The Plough Inn, Wombleton: Top Yorkshire chef Richard Johns announces he has taken over new pub after controversial Hovingham Inn closure

A top Yorkshire chef who was left jobless after a dispute over the lease of his last pub has announced he has taken over a new inn.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST

Richard Johns and his wife Lindsey will now run The Plough Inn at Wombleton, near York, and hope to re-open the 15th-century pub’s restaurant in September following a refurbishment.

Mr Johns said on Twitter: “Guess who's back? Pleased and excited to be taking over the reins at The Plough, Wombleton. Will be offering you a lovely, seasonal choice menu with wines and beers to boot. Expect to be open by mid-September. More details to follow. Looking forward to welcoming you back.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Grade II-listed freehouse has previously appeared in the Michelin Guide and is located just off the A170 between Thirsk and Scarborough.

Most Popular
Richard and Lindsey JohnsRichard and Lindsey Johns
Richard and Lindsey Johns

The Johnses left The Hovingham Inn in the estate village of Hovingham, near York, in ‘difficult circumstances’ in February 2022, having taken on the tenancy in 2019.

They opted not to renew their lease due to ‘unviable issues’ and hinted at a dispute with their landlord.

The couple have been in the restaurant trade since 2004 and have achieved numerous listings in top food guides, including Michelin, Harden's, Good Food and Estrella Damm Best Gastropubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They ran Artisan in Hessle, near Hull, until 2013, when they moved to The Falcon Inn in Withernwick and secured Holderness its first ever entry into the major food guides. Their next venture was a three-year stint at Rascills in Raskelf, but they took the decision to end their lease in 2019, citing difficulties in turning a profit due to the village's location off the main tourist trial.

Related topics:Yorkshire