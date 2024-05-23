For me, The Regent is one of those places.

Back in the day I could walk in on any random evening and friends of mine would be in, and over the years it’s been the backdrop to birthdays, break-ups, wedding celebrations and wakes.

People’s lives move on, though, and it’s been a few years since I was last here which is why I thought it was high time I popped in.

The Regent in Chapel Allerton

The pub scene has radically changed over the last 20 years, but it’s reassuring to know that places like this haven’t.

The cast of characters may have changed a bit but other than cosmetic tweaks to the furniture and decor, it’s still the affable, down to earth place I remember.

It’s popular with sports fans, so when Leeds Rhinos or Leeds United are on telly it can be heaving – as a pub should be.

It’s also somewhere you can come and spend the evening with friends, or pop in on your own for a quiet pint.

The outside area has been jazzed up a bit – there’s even a couple of covered spaces where smokers can go without getting soaked – and on a warm Friday evening during the summer months there’s a real buzz.

The beer selection has something for everyone.

There are cask ales like Leeds Pale and Ossett Brewery’s White Rat, alongside draft beers by Northern Monk and Beavertown, as well as Madri, Carlsberg and Guinness. The wine prices are more than reasonable, with a bottle of red or white ranging from £15 to £26.50, and I’ll raise a toast to any pub that does Albarino, Picpoul and Bacchus by the glass.

But a decent pub is about far more than just the quality of its drinks selection.

It’s about people, and here you get everyone from old boys who’ve been coming since Adam was a lad through to young couples and quiz night regulars.

It’s also about character and atmosphere and The Regent has this in spades.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 4/5