These pictures show the inside of a Yorkshire city centre pub which has reopened after a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The reopening of The Ripon Inn, in Ripon, was given a Midas touch thanks to Olympic gold-winning Jack Laugher who pulled one of the first pints at the pub, which was previously known as the Turf Tavern.

Formerly a pub with a tradition for real ale, new owners The Inn Collection Group have kept that feeling going after the refurbishment, with a dedicated ‘Ale House’ section with six pumps showcasing some of the best ales the region has to offer. Black Sheep, Rooster’s Brewing Company and Theakston’s are amongst the first to be represented.

It is a first for the group’s estate, which includes The Harrogate Inn and The Knaresborough Inn where extensive refurbishments have also been opened this year.

The company has also used the old ballroom on the ground floor area to create 18 bedrooms where visitors to the historic city can stay.

CEO of The Inn Collection Group Sean Donkin said: “The Ripon Inn is a fantastic addition to our estate. It has huge potential and I think our teams and our partners have realised the exciting vision that we had for the property when we bought it back in 2021.

“Following on from the well-received re-openings of The Harrogate Inn and The Knaresborough Inn, I am excited for Ripon to open and for the revitalisation of this classic, landmark site to start in earnest. We’ve created what we hope is a welcoming place to enjoy food, drinks and company whilst at the same time, taking care to retain the unique, historic character of the building.

“Adding 18 new bedrooms, we now have 58 on site which is a significant boost to the city’s overall occupancy, and I am excited for our teams giving our guests a warm welcome to our latest inn.”

1 . Ripon Inn Opening of the newly refurbished Ripon Inn in Ripon, North Yorkshire. Photograph: Stuart Boulton/The Inn Company Photo: Stuart Boulton Photo Sales

2 . Ripon Inn Inside the newly refurbished Ripon Inn in Ripon, North Yorkshire. Photograph: Stuart Boulton/The Inn Company Photo: Stuart Boulton Photo Sales

3 . Ripon Inn 18 new bedrooms have been opened at the pub. Photograph: Stuart Boulton/The Inn Company Photo: Stuart Boulton Photo Sales