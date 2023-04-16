A Sheffield pub that sits pretty on top of a hill overlooking the stunning Peak District been hailed for having one of the ‘best beer garden views in the country’.

The Old Horns Inn at High Bradfield is perched atop of a hill over the picturesque village of Low Bradfield below, the surrounding rolling hills of the peaks and Damflask Reservoir in the Loxley Valley beyond.

The beer garden out back is hugely popular with visitors in Spring and Summer with many expected to pay the pub a visit to enjoy a drink and stunning views now the weather is starting to improve.

The beer garden has been highlighted as perhaps one of the best in the UK.

The beer garden at the Old Horns Inn.

Welcome to Sheffield, the official destination website for the Steel City, which highlights tourism opportunities in the area, highlights the pub as place worth visiting.

The site states: “With a hilltop position, the pub's outside terrace boasts one of the best beer garden views in the country, looking out across rolling countryside and the Peak District beyond.”

The pub, which has won an array of Thwaites Awards including ‘Pub of the Year’ and ‘Best Food,’ has also won rave reviews on Tripadvisor and Google from visitors.

It enjoys an average of four stars out of five on Tripadvisor based on more than 500 reviews.

The Old Horns Inn is one of a number of beautful country pubs in the rural village of Bradfield, doing good food in a beautiful environment, off the beaten track.

One reviewer described it as an ‘excellent pub with great views’.

It is a similar story on Google, averaging 4.6 stars out of five based on well over 1,800 reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “Fantastic country pub. Amazing views from the beer garden. Excellent carvery with the most generous serving of meat ever!”

Well worth a visit.