There is something quintessentially British about a country pub.

When they’re good, there’s no better place to while away a few hours, whether it’s sitting in a beer garden on a balmy afternoon, or ensconced beside a roaring fire on a chilly winter’s day. And the Square & Compass is good.

The pub is in the heart of North Rigton, a pretty little village near Harrogate, which gets mentioned in the Domesday Book as ‘Riston’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s also a short drive from RHS Harlow Carr and for the more energetic among you a 40 minute stroll (in the right footwear) from Almscliffe Crag, a popular spot with climbers overlooking the Lower Wharfe Valley.

The Square and Compass, North Rigton

There’s an appealing look about The Square & Compass, with its well-kept stone façade and outdoor seating.

Inside, the pastel colours and comfortable fabrics channel a relaxed, yet luxurious, vibe offset by a few quirky touches (like a little glass of smarties with your coffee).

The pub has a big emphasis on food and the Sunday roasts accompanied by huge Yorkshire puddings sound particularly enticing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can’t vouch for the food but the pan roasted hake and a 24-hour duck ragu caught my eye on the menu when I was there.

There’s an excellent selection of Yorkshire Cask ales from the likes of Leeds Brewery, Theakston and Timothy Taylor’s.

These are familiar names to even the most casual beer drinker but to have them all, and others, in the same place feels like a treat. There’s also a decent selection of lagers, IPAs and ciders.

Pub wine lists can often be a bit underwhelming (step forward malbec and pinot grigio), but here you’re almost spoiled for choice with a decent selection of reds and whites available by the glass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If I lived in North Rigton I’d be here all the time and happily surrender to the promise of good food and drink in a convivial atmosphere, because sometimes that’s all you need.

The Square & Compass, Rigton Hill, North Rigton, near Harrogate. LS17 ODJ. Tel: 01423 733031.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 5/5