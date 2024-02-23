Maybe even longer. As becomes obvious as soon as I enter, I’ve definitely been away too long. At that time, the former solicitor’s office had only been recently converted into a micropub and was very much still finding its feet.

From memory, the decor was simple and the punters were few. There was much optimism amongst the friendly staff, however, and the beer on offer was excellent.

I return after an inexcusably long break to find the pub has now settled into a jam-packed and clearly hugely popular regular haunt for the more discerning drinkers of Scarbados.

The Stumble Inn

It’s evening when I arrive and the steamed up windows give the pub the illicit feeling of a very well-kept secret. Inside, there are six regularly rotated hand pulls, 14 other drinks on tap and a wide variety of bottles and shorts on offer.

Many of the real ales are from the immediate area. Food doesn’t extend beyond crisps and nuts except for the impressive Sunday cheese board, which is free with charity donations requested.

Available anytime - but presumably more attractive in the summer months - there is now seating around the tables out front. Useful as (with only 25 very bunched up seats) it’s usually a struggle to find a seat inside whatever the season.

There are cheap drinks available on ‘Happy Mondays’, a quiz every Wednesday evening and occasional brewery trips. So, plenty to divert from the lack of usual pub trappings like bandits and dart boards.

It’s heartening to see the Stumble has so confidently turned from newly arrived curio to firm local favourite in the decade or so since I last visited.

When so many pubs are struggling to find or retain punters, there is definitely something to be learned from Scarborough’s first micropub about how to create a cosy, friendly and appealing atmosphere from even the most unlikely premises.

The Stumble Inn 59 Westborough, Scarborough YO11 1TS, www.stumbleinn.co.uk

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5