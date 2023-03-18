A new pub is set to open in a Yorkshire village this summer after a huge financial investment.

The Swan Tavern will open on the site of the old The Riverside Fox on Oldham Road in Ripponden. Owners at the pub have put £740,000 into the venue, which will be spread across two floors. Alongside a games room for pool and darts, there will also be a new beer garden with heaters, a function room and multiple screens to show sports.

The new custodians of the pub said it will have 10 lagers and ales on draught, four cask hand pulls, cocktails, spirits and food such as pizzas, sharers and tapas-style small plates.

The opening will create 20 new jobs, alongside the appointment of a new managing director – Victoria Hatton.

New managing director of The Swan Tavern Victoria Hatton

She said: “Having been part of the Concept Taverns success story going from five to eleven venues in the past few years, I was thrilled to accept my new role as managing director. I’m super excited to get started and I hope my position opens the door for more women to land similar positions in the industry.