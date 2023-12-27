One of Yorkshire’s top dining pubs has been damaged by a serious fire which broke out on Boxing Day.

Tom Truelove, whose grandfather bought The Three Acres in Shelley, near Huddersfield, in 1968, confirmed that the damage to the inn was ‘vast’ and that the gastropub and wedding venue will remain closed until further notice.

He said: “We are devastated to share the news that The 3 Acres has had a major fire this evening. Nobody has been hurt, and the fire is now out thanks to the amazing crew from Huddersfield Fire Station.

“However, the damage is vast, and we will therefore not be open until further notice. Apologies for any inconvenience caused, and we will update you in due course. Thank you for all the support we have already received. The Truelove family.”

Derrick Truelove, a Bradford bookmaker, bought The Three Acres in the hamlet of Roydhouse after selling his business to Ladbrokes, and his son Neil and grandson Tom eventually became partners alongside Brian Orme, a former head chef. Just a year later, the Emley Moor mast collapsed due to ice damage and landed nearby, disturbing drinkers. The pub reinvented itself as a dining destination after the end of the local mining industry saw a downturn in traditional custom. It is known for the long service of many of its staff, and it is not unknown for them to work there for more than 20 years.

The Three Acres has won numerous awards, including food critic Egon Ronay’s Pub of the Year title in the 1990s and the Good Pub Guide’s Best Dining Pub in the 2000s. It has been listed in the Michelin Guide and David Cameron, Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Chris Evans and Phil Tufnell have all eaten there.