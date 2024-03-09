The Three Acres in Shelley, near Huddersfield, has remained closed while work is carried out following the blaze which caused “vast” damage to the restaurant.

A Facebook post from the pubs account shows the new interior with work continuing as it prepares to reopen following the fire.

It says: “A new season is on the horizon for the #3Acres… we are so excited for you to see the plans we have in store for our new Oyster Bar. We believe there is a certain magic in new beginnings, wouldn’t you agree?”

The Three Acres Inn

Derrick Truelove, a Bradford bookmaker, bought The Three Acres in the hamlet of Roydhouse after selling his business to Ladbrokes, and his son Neil and grandson Tom eventually became partners alongside Brian Orme, a former head chef.

Just a year later, the Emley Moor mast collapsed due to ice damage and landed nearby, disturbing drinkers.

The pub reinvented itself as a dining destination after the end of the local mining industry saw a downturn in traditional custom. It is known for the long service of many of its staff, and it is not unknown for them to work there for more than 20 years.

The Three Acres has won numerous awards, including food critic Egon Ronay’s Pub of the Year title in the 1990s and the Good Pub Guide’s Best Dining Pub in the 2000s. It has been listed in the Michelin Guide and David Cameron, Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Chris Evans and Phil Tufnell have all eaten there.