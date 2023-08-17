The Three Swords Horsforth: First look inside Kirkstall Brewery's new Leeds pub with Dastaan and Northern Bloc
Kirkstall Brewery’s much-anticipated new pub is opening in Leeds on Friday.
The Three Swords in Horsforth will be the brewery’s fourth venue in the city. It’s a collaboration with Adel restaurant Dastaan, which will serve Indian small plates and tapas-style street food from the pub’s kitchen.
Kirkstall Brewery has also partnered with Leeds-based business Northern Bloc to create a ‘world-first’ mango lassi soft-serve ice cream for its new pub. The New Road Side pub will officially open to the public on Friday.
We take a look inside.
