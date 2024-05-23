This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wines of the Week

Vilarnau Brut Gaudi Cava, Spain, 11.5%, Booths down from £13 to £9.75 until June 4: Ready dressed to party in its own Catalan-inspired, mosaic-wrapped bottle, this has lemon and tree-blossom aromas with a bright, citrus and floral palate.

Vasse Felix Classic Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Western Australia, 13.5%, Tesco down from £12.50 to £10 until June 17 Clubcard holders only: A mouthful of juicy lemon curd and pink grapefruit flavours, softened with aromatic honeysuckle and lemongrass. Delicious.

Irresistible Carménère 2022, Chile, 14%, Co-op down from £8.50 to £8 until June 4: Cracking value in this chunky, plum and blackcurrant-filled wine. Throw the sausages on the barbecue.

Taste the Difference Maremma Toscana 2022, Italy, 14%, Sainsbury down from £10.50 to £9 until June 4: Savoury, herbal notes surrounding a core of black fruits with a lifted thread of red cherries and a long finish.

Waitrose 25% off Deal:

They never let me tell you in advance, so now I can release the information that the latest Waitrose 25% off deal started last Wednesday and lasts until Tuesday, June 4, so you have plenty of time to select the best bargains. You need to buy six bottles between £6 and £100, at the normal price, and the 25% discount is taken off at the till. It is always tempting to pocket the discount, but it is always better to trade up and stash away some bargains for future drinking. Try the zesty, fresh flavours of Terroir 11300 Organic Chardonnay from Domaine Begude in Limoux, normally £12.99, down to £9.74 on the deal or tuck away a few bottles of the chunky flavours of organic Maris Minervois Vieilles Vignes, normally £11.99 down to £8.88 on the deal.

Beer winners:

Congratulations to I. Hillas of Halifax, S. Haslam of Scarborough and M. Dean of Ripon who all knew that Erdinger Alkoholfrei is brewed in Erding in Germany. You each win a prize pack containing 24 cans of Erdinger Alkoholfrei, a stylish glass and a Team Erdinger visor. Your prizes will be with you shortly.

Tasting – Coastal Spain:

Martinez Wines has teamed up with Ambiente Tapas in Hull, Leeds and York to showcase the wines of Coastal Spain, alongside a five-course tasting menu, specially created to match the wines. Rafa Martin from C&D Wines and Food, our local specialist importer of fine Spanish food and wine will present and talk about the wines. The dates are: Hull Wednesday June 19; Leeds, Thursday June 20 and York Friday June 21. All events start at 6.30 pm and will be held at the Ambiente Tapas restaurant in each city. Tickets cost £60 each and can be booked on the Ambiente tapas website www.ambiente-tapas.co.uk, but you can ring Martinez Wines (01943 600000) who will help you navigate the website

