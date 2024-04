The Westgate is in one of Halifax’s most prime locations – on the corner of Westgate and Union Street, very close to The Piece Hall. The pub closed in 2018 and a major refurbishment has previously been planned so it can reopen – but the search is still on to find a new landlord.

A spokesperson for Star Pubs, which owns the business, said: “We are keen to reopen The Westgate as soon as possible as a stylish pub offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere once we have a suitable operator on board.

"It’s a lovely building in a fantastic location and has generated recent interest. However, it is early days so anyone wanting to can find more information about taking on The Westgate should visit www.starpubs.co.uk or call our recruitment team on 08085 949596.”

Star Pubs announced in 2021 that it was keen to invest £365,000 in The Westgate to upgrade the Grade II listed pub into a stylish bar.

The refurbishment and reopening was initially delayed by the pandemic, said Star Pubs at the time, but when the lockdowns were over, it said it was “eager to find a licensee to take over The Westgate and move the refurbishment forward”.