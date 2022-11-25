The White House, based in Roundhay in Leeds, has been closed since early October and has had extensive work completed both inside and outside the pub, to offer a more contemporary country feel for guests.
As part of the refurbishment, The White House’s function room has been upgraded and is available for booking a range of corporate and private functions. Set above the main pub, the function room is complete with a dedicated bar, making it the perfect space for exclusive bookings.
In addition to the changes inside, The White House’s front garden has been extended, with a stunning glass balustrade being added. As a result, the capacity of the garden space has increased significantly.
Situated just a few miles from Leeds city centre, the White House is a popular location for hikers, dog walkers and anyone looking to enjoy the nearby Roundhay parkland.
As part of the refurbishment, General Manager’s Adam Berry and Claire Short, have displayed a regional walking map to provide local walking enthusiasts and hiking clubs with details on the nearby trails.
Adam Berry, General Manager of The White House, said: “It’s been a long time coming but we’re very excited to welcome guests back through our doors and we’re very much looking forward to showcasing the new features and look of the pub.
“The White House is such a historic location in the heart of the local community and we’re certain the renovations will be well received by both established and new guests as we head towards Christmas.”