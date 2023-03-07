News you can trust since 1754
The Yorkshire Lifestyle newsletter: The best long-reads, interviews and features from The Yorkshire Post magazine team

Start your weekend off right – sit down, have a cup of tea and read The Yorkshire Lifestyle.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
1 hour ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 10:55am

The Yorkshire Lifestyle is a new newsletter brought to you by The Yorkshire Post magazine and features team.

Curated by our Magazine Editor, Catherine Scott, the newsletter will showcase the best long-reads, interviews and stories.

Covering arts, culture, food, homes, fashion – and much, much more, there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy.

The Yorkshire Post magazine and features team have launched a new newsletter, The Yorkshire Lifestyle.
It will be delivered to your inbox on a Saturday morning, making it the perfect weekend read.

You can sign up, for free, today, at www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletter