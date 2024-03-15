These are the best supermarket wines available for less than a tenner

There is that old adage about not casting clouts until May is out, but in the last week or so I have found that I have switched to a lighter weight coat. Now that there is the occasional ray of sunshine peeking through the clouds, my thoughts have turned to lighter foods and wines. With a careful eye on the budget, at £10 and under, here are some suggestions for early spring drinking.

White Wines

Finest Monteforte Pinot Grigio 2022, Italy, Tesco, down from £8.75 to £7.50 until 1 April, Tesco Clubcard holders only:A Pinot Grigio with a difference, with flavours of ripe pears and orchard fruits, rounded off with a thread of freshness. Sip this while you are inspecting the garden to see what has survived the winter chill. The fresh fruit flavours will inspire you to put on your gardening gloves.

Beronia Verdejo Rueda 2022, Spain, Booths down from £10.50 to £8.50 until 9 April: If Sauvignon Blanc is your go-to aperitif, then try this. It is almost like SB, but is not quite as brash as some, with melon, herbs and fennel notes. Booths have just started a new set of offers which last for weeks, so check them out while they have lots of stock.

Greasy Fingers Big Buttery Chardonnay 2022, Australia, Sainsbury down from £10 to £8.50 until 2 April: I really dislike the name and the label of this wine, but the wine inside is good. There is a picture of a burger on the label suggesting that the wine will cut through greasy food, but rather than pair it with a hand-held burger, I would pour it alongside a roast chicken that comes with roasties and Yorkshire pudding. It has broad peachy fruit, a touch of cinnamon spice and enough freshness to stand up to granny’s gravy.

Yealands Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2022, New Zealand, Waitrose down from £11.99 to £8.99 until Tuesday 19 March: Consistently good, this comes from one of New Zealand’s sustainable vineyards where sheep graze between the vines in winter. There are 2 vintages on shelves right now, as the new 2023 wines arrive. Snap up the 2022 if you see it. It has had time to develop more depth, but the 2023 is brighter and livelier. Both are terrific.

Yerevan Dry White 2022, Armenia Wine Company, Booths down from £10.50 to £9 until 9 April: The sheer bottle weight of this wine makes me reluctant to mention it, but the wine is so good, it has to be tried. Unusual, dry and fresh tasting, it comes from Armenia and is made from local grapes Kangun and Rkatsiteli. It has pear, quince and apple fruit and a long savoury finish.

The Best Albariño 2022, Rías Baixas, Spain, Morrisons down from £12 to £10 until 2 April: As the sun starts to make a re-appearance, the need for Albariño increases. It settles next to so many foods with style and freshness. With floral aromas of peach, tangerine and apricot flavours backed by crisp acidity, this wine tastes like spring is on its way. Pour alongside salads, fish or just enjoy on its own.

Red Wines

Journey’s End Identity Merlot 2022, South Africa, Morrisons down from £9 to £7 until 2 April: Filled with soft, exuberant bramble and plum fruit, this is perfect for drinking on its own or with simple suppers. The label shows that this is a fun, not serious wine. It features a giant trebuchet which is one of those catapults favoured by medieval knights to knock down castles, and the owners of this wine estate built and installed one on a spare piece of vineyard. They use it to raise money for their charity by slinging old barrels at clapped out cars.

Summer Road Old Vine Grenache 2021, Australia, Waitrose down from £9.49 to £7.49 until Tuesday 19 March: If tonight’s dinner is a plate of pasta, then open a bottle of this lively, juicy, crunchy red berry-filled wine from Australia. Made from vines that were planted in the 1940’s for returning soldiers to have some jobs and income. Not only is this a good wine, but you are helping to save the old vines which manage to grow without irrigation, so this is an eco-choice too.

Kleine Zalze Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, South Africa, Tesco down from £8.50 to £7.50 until 1 April, Tesco Clubcard holders only: A terrific wine at an everyday price. With damson and blackcurrant fruit, edged with spice, this goes perfectly with meaty suppers.

Taste the Difference Gamay 2022, France, Discovery Collection, Sainsbury down from £9 to £7.50 until 2 April: From the Gaillac region of France, instead of the more usual Beaujolais region for Gamay, but it still gathers all the right raspberry and cranberry-filled, lively flavours that go perfectly with a plate of charcuterie or paté and crusty bread.

Irresistible Bío Bío Malbec 2022, Chile, Co-op down from £8.50 to £8 until 2 April: The offers from Co-op are never as dramatic as other retailers, but that is because their regular prices are keen, so they have less margin to work with. The wine comes from the cool southern region of Bío Bío and it has chunky damson and raspberry fruit with sweet spice and enough structure to stand up to lamb or beef. Buy enough to last through to the barbecue season.

Finest Marlborough Pinot Noir 2022, New Zealand Tesco down from £10 to £9 until 25 March Tesco Clubcard holders only: It really is worth getting a Tesco Clubcard because it gives access to so many offers. This has lively cherry fruit on the nose, followed by more black cherries and strawberry fruit on the palate. Pinot Noir is a classic with grilled duck, but I pour it alongside all kinds of food, especially when there are mushrooms on the plate.