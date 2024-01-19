These Yorkshire venues are named in Estrella Damm's 2024 Gastropub list ahead of Top 50 reveal

Several Yorkshire venues have been named in Estrella Damm’s Top 100 Gastropub list ahead of their Top 50 reveal.

Yorkshire venues have once again made a mark on the pub dining scene as four have been named in the Estrella Damm Top 100 Gastropub list for 2024.

The Durham Ox, in Crayke, The Plough, in Wombleton, The Black Swan at Oldstead, and The Dawnay Arms, in Newton on Ouse have all been listed in the Top 51 to 100 Gastropubs.

Now in its 25th year, The Durham Ox has placed at number 51. The 300-year-old is in the centre of the village of Crayke, a hilltop village to the north of York, two miles northeast of the market town of Easingwold, in North Yorkshire.

The venue boasts of offering locally sourced produce for its menu, as well as stocking an extensive range of wines and cask ales.

The Plough at Wombleton, North Yorkshire, only reopened in October 2023 under the award-winning hospitality couple Richard and Lindsey Johns, and has been listed at number 67.

Richard and Lindsey said they are extremely proud to have been recognised and it “is a testament to the extremely hard work and energy which has been put into reopening the Plough”.

Richard said: “Having only been open for several months, Lindsey and I are really pleased to back on this prestigious list.”

In at 75 is The Black Swan at Oldstead – a Michelin-starred and 4 AA rosette restaurant on the edge of the North York Moors run by celebrity chef Tommy Banks.

The Banks Family, who have lived and farmed around Oldstead for many generations and describe their dining experience as “an intimate reflection of our character, our place and our lives”.

Last, but not least, is The Dawnay Arms coming in at number 81 on the Top Gastropub list. The pub’s building goes back the the 18th century – built in 1779, The Dawnay Arms is situated in the village of Newton on Ouse.

The Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs was conceived in 2009 to recognise the hardworking individuals in the gastropubs industry. The 51 to 100 list was introduced in 2019 to “further highlight culinary excellence within the pub industry”, according to the association.

The Top 100 Gastropub Awards are voted for by the hospitality industry through an authoritative voting academy which is made up of more than 350 industry experts from across the country.

These voters are either gastropub operators, food writers, pubco catering development managers and executive chefs, celebrity and top hospitality industry chefs, pub guide editors, industry chiefs and food operators.