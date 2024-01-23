These Yorkshire venues placed in Estrella Damm's Top 50 Gastropubs with one in the top ten

Ten Yorkshire venues have been placed in Estrella Damm’s Top 100 Gastropubs list for 2024 – including six in the Top 50 list and even one in the top ten.

The Star Inn at Harome, The Angel at Hetton, Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax, The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton, The Abbey Inn, Byland and The Black Bull, Sedbergh, have all made it into the Top 50 Gastropubs list that was announced yesterday (Jan 22) at the main Top 50 event in Lancashire.

Situated just outside Helmsley on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors, The Star Inn has made the top spot out of all the Yorkshire venues – placing at number eight.

The Star Inn at Harome took a top ten spot on the Top 50 Gastropubs list.

Run by Michelin Star chef Andrew Pern, The Star has won virtually every relevant industry award, including the much-celebrated Michelin Star and has previously been named on the Gastropubs Top 100 list.

The inn boasts modern Yorkshire food made primarily from locally sourced seasonal ingredients, such as local game, North Sea fish and fresh herbs from its kitchen garden.

At number 13 is The Angel at Hetton, in Skipton – a Michelin-star restaurant housed in a 15th-century inn, situated in the Yorkshire Dales.

Two Michelin-starred chef Michael Wignall is at the helm of The Angel, describing the food he cooks as “modern, technical and meaningful”.

Michelin star restaurant, The Angel at Hetton placed at number 13 in the Top 50 Gastropubs list. Picture: Gary Longbottom

Situated at the bottom of the Shibden Valley, near Halifax, Shibden Mill Inn, made it onto the list in 17th place.

The 17th century Shibden Mill Inn was originally a corn and spinning mill, before being converted into a country pub in 1890.

At 28 is The Pipe and Glass, in South Dalton, run by James and Kate Mackenzie, since 2006, with chef James running the kitchen and Kate running front of house.

It took less than four years for the Pipe and Glass to be awarded a Michelin Star, an accolade it holds to this day.

The Shibden Mill Inn was the third Yorkshire venue to make it into the top 20 of the Top 50 Gastropubs list. Picture: Gary Longbottom

The Abbey Inn, Byland made it into the Top 50 list at number 38. Run by a multi-award-winning chef Tommy Banks the 19th-century, historic country inn promises a seasonal menu.

Last in the Top 50 for Yorkshire is The Black Bull, Sedbergh, making it to 39th place. Located at the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, the pub is run by James Ratcliffe and his wife and Nina Matsunaga – the German-born head chef with a Japanese heritage,

The ten Yorkshire venues that made it into the Estrella Damm Top 100 Gastropubs List are:

8 - The Star Inn at Harome

13 - The Angel at Hetton

17 - Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

28 - The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton

38 - The Abbey Inn, Byland

39 - The Black Bull, Sedbergh

51- The Durham Ox, Crayke

67 - The Plough, Wombleton

75 - The Black Swan at Oldstead

81 - The Dawnay Arms, Newton on Ouse

Overall first place in the 2024 list went to The Unruly Pig, in Woodbridge, Suffolk.

The Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs was conceived in 2009 to recognise the hardworking individuals in the gastropubs industry. The 51 to 100 list was introduced in 2019 to “further highlight culinary excellence within the pub industry”, according to the association.

The Top 100 Gastropub Awards are voted for by the hospitality industry through an authoritative voting academy which is made up of more than 350 industry experts from across the country.