Tom Cruise in Bakewell: Mission Impossible star spotted in Derbyshire
Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell have all been spotted in Derbyshire this week.
This has led to fans on social media to speculate the stars are filming the upcoming blockbuster, Mission Impossible 8.
Cruise added fuel to the fire when he stopped off at the Bakewell restaurant, Lovage, on Wednesday (Mar 6).
Lovage shared a social media post showing staff posing with the 61-year-old actor and saying he, alongside other cast and crew, had dined at and stayed at the venue.
The post said: “We were honoured to have shared our food and hospitality with Tom Cruise and his cast and crew last week.
“A truly humbling experience to have had such a kind and genuine group of guests join us.
“Mr Cruise was kind enough to offer a photo with us all and has given us permission to share.
“Thank you for choosing Lovage - we would be thrilled to welcome you all back again. A special thank you to Mrs M & Mrs C for your wonderful visit & careful arrangement.”
The Yorkshire Post contacted Lovage, but they declined to comment further.
Adding to rumours the stars are filming the new MI8, Atwell posted on her Instagram a video of her in Derbyshire with the caption: “Day off. Gorgeous up North!”
Other Tom Cruise fan accounts have also shared images of an alleged film set in the same area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.