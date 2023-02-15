Award-winning chef Tommy Banks has revealed a brand new podcast “Seasoned”. In this seasonal and celebratory ten-part series, listeners are taken on a journey of discovery, immersing themselves in every aspect of Michelin-starred restaurant The Black Swan at Oldstead.

From lambing to leavening, bailing to baking, foraging to flambéing, “Seasoned” gives listeners an insight into the special field to fork processes which go on behind the scenes. There’s plenty of growing and cooking takeout for people at home. In each episode a celebrity guest dons their wellies and gets stuck in too, revealing their own food passions for all seasons.

Renowned food critic Jimi Famurewa is one of the first guests on the farm, as he joins Tommy, also a guest judge on the current series of BBC’s The Great British Menu which he won twice, to feed the cattle and help with a dish which showcases Yorkshire rhubarb.

Further episodes welcome English singer-songwriter and musician Danny Jones, Junior Bake Off host Ranveet Gill, chef and broadcaster Andi Oliver and comedian Mel Giedroyc as they discover new ways of cooking with pork, sourdough, Dexter beef and seasonal sloes.

Chef Tommy Banks at the Black Swan, Oldstead is launching a podcast. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"I'm excited for listeners to get stuck into the trials, tribulations and joys of not just running a Michelin-starred restaurant, but what goes on behind-the-scenes to rear, grow and forage our food. I've loved welcoming celebrity guests to the farm to experience first-hand just how much of a role farming plays in what we do, it's a lot of fun taking people out of their comfort zone, and everyone has really gotten stuck in,” says Tommy.

"Whether that’s moving the lambs from one field to another or milking cows in a muddy field, it's been fantastic to share the nitty gritty behind the scenes of farming. You hear and read about this side of farming a lot but the connection with restaurants is rarely made. We showcase this so clearly on our farm at Oldstead – seeing seeds being planted, produce growing and, eventually, how a dish turns out in our restaurants - and it’s been a very cathartic process for me just reflecting on this with people who are genuinely interested.”

As well as Tommy and his team, his dad TB (Tommy Banks Senior) will make an appearance.

“Seasoned” will be available on all streaming platforms from 22 February, with further episodes released weekly alongside a unique recipe by Tommy Banks. For more information, head to whatsthestorysounds.com